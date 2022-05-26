Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Up 212.9% in May

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, a growth of 212.9% from the April 30th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,893,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $83,706,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $10,203,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $4,929,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 168,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXSL traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $25.47. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

