Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Up 212.9% in May

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, a growth of 212.9% from the April 30th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,893,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $83,706,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $10,203,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $4,929,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 168,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BXSL traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $25.47. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $38.32.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
