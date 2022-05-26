Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Update

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BLPG stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
