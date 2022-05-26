Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Update

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BLPG stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armored transportation services; security services, including shipment protection, money escort, security monitoring, asset vaulting, and VIP and dignitary protection; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; and training services.

