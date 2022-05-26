Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Short Interest Down 72.7% in May

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCNU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

