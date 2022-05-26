BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:ZAG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.04. 103,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,161. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$13.74 and a 12 month high of C$16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.91.

Get BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.