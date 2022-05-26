BMO Capital Markets Cuts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $770.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQIX. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.06.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $16.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $670.00. The stock had a trading volume of 566,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a one year low of $621.34 and a one year high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $741.70.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.51, for a total transaction of $2,019,647.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,612 shares of company stock worth $5,982,636 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.