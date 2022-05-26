BMO Capital Markets Downgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Market Perform

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $89.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $124.57.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after buying an additional 1,413,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,218,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after buying an additional 304,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

