BMO Capital Markets Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$157.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

NYSE BMO traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.57. 84,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average is $111.92. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $95.37 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

