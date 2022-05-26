BMO Capital Markets Lowers NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Price Target to C$6.00

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s previous close.

NEXT stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,133. The company has a market cap of C$233.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.26. NextSource Materials has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.50.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

About NextSource Materials (Get Rating)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.