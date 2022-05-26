BMO Capital Markets Trims NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Target Price to C$6.00

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NSRCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.49. NextSource Materials has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

