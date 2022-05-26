BMO Capital Markets Trims NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Target Price to C$6.00

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NSRCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.49. NextSource Materials has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.85.
NextSource Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
