BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.62. 175,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,890. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12-month low of C$19.62 and a 12-month high of C$23.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.80.

