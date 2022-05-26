BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

ZEB traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$37.68. 478,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,599. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a one year low of C$35.18 and a one year high of C$43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.54.

Get BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.