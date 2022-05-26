BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

TSE:ZRE traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$25.06. 18,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.10. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$23.77 and a twelve month high of C$28.80.

