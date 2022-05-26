BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ZUT traded up 0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 26.63. 9,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,388. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of 23.67 and a 52-week high of 27.27.

