BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

ZWH stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.73. 18,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,679. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.61.

