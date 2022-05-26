BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €66.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.09) to €66.00 ($70.21) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($63.83) to €63.00 ($67.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($76.60) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.63.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.6552 per share. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

