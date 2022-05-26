Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 780 at Berenberg Bank

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,030 ($12.96) to GBX 780 ($9.82) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 770 ($9.69) to GBX 750 ($9.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.07) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 800 ($10.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 838.75 ($10.55).

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 645.50 ($8.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 582 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,007 ($12.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 635.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 745.60.

In other Bodycote news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.27), for a total value of £56,344.32 ($70,900.11). Also, insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.99) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($127,846.99).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

