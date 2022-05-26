Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ BOLT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 132,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

