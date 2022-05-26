Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Update

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRQS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 598,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 377,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

BRQS stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Borqs Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

