Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

