Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 414.0% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BOUYY opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2786 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.13%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

