BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:BOX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. 2,311,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.15. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in BOX by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.