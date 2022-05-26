BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Craig Hallum

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Craig Hallum to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.
Shares of BOX traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.55. 107,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. BOX has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04.
In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in BOX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 63.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
