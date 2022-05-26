BP (LON:BP) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.80) price objective (up from GBX 490 ($6.17)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 500 ($6.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.72) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 515.63 ($6.49).

LON BP opened at GBX 427.85 ($5.38) on Thursday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 430.95 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £83.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 395.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 373.74.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($467.41). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($388.52). Over the last three months, insiders bought 255 shares of company stock worth $99,206.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

