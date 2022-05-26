BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 500 ($6.29) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 184.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.03) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.91) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.29) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.42) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BP.B remained flat at $GBX 175.50 ($2.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The stock has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.52).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

