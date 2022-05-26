Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Brady stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01. Brady has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brady by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,394,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brady by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

