Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.08-3.17 EPS.

NYSE:BRC opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Brady alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Brady by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brady by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.