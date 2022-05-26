Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.08-$3.17 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.08-3.17 EPS.

Shares of BRC traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $47.59. 776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01. Brady has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Brady by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

