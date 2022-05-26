Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Brady updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.08-$3.17 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.08-3.17 EPS.

Shares of BRC traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01. Brady has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $21,429,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,922 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth about $3,839,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

