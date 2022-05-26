Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($106.38) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($102.13) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($87.23) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.35 ($98.24).

FRA BNR opened at €70.36 ($74.85) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.13. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

