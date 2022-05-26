Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 67.0% in May

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNTGY stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.32. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

BNTGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brenntag from €100.00 ($106.38) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.