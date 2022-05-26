Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 67.0% in May

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BNTGY stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.32. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.
Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.
