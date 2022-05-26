Brian Mcandrews Sells 15,433 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $600,498.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,029.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $571,021.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $146,400.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00.

Shares of GO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.01. 1,114,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 328,130 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 665.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 92,646 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

