Britt J. Vitalone Sells 4,192 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total value of $1,363,070.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,907,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,686. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $184.43 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.59 and its 200 day moving average is $273.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $99,472,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

