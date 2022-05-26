Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.58) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. Britvic has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

