Broadcom (AVGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.88 per share for the quarter. Broadcom has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $531.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $588.50 and a 200-day moving average of $591.08. The firm has a market cap of $217.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $455.53 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

