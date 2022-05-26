Broadcom Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $4.10 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $35.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

AVGO stock opened at $531.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $455.53 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Broadcom by 44.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 602,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,135,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 472,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,429,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 56.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 204,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,673,000 after buying an additional 73,962 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

