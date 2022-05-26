Broadcom Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $4.10 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.
Broadcom has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $35.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.
AVGO stock opened at $531.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $455.53 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.08.
In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Broadcom by 44.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 602,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,135,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 472,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,429,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 56.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 204,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,673,000 after buying an additional 73,962 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.
Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.