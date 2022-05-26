Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,718,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,943,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,323,000 after buying an additional 777,184 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $203,576,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,511,000 after buying an additional 139,822 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.41.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.