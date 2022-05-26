Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,718,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,943,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,323,000 after buying an additional 777,184 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $203,576,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,511,000 after buying an additional 139,822 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

