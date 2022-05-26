Brokerages Anticipate Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.62. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXSL opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

