Brokerages Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 49,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.01. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $22.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

