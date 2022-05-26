Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will announce $48.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $51.80 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $20.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $220.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.70 million to $241.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $430.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,556 shares of company stock worth $11,920,635 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 253,384 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.