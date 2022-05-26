Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will report $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $10.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.89 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 417.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PROF. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,324,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 246,978 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 58.0% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 476,875 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $10,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

