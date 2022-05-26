Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.41. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $63.21. 1,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,024. Transcat has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $475.28 million, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

