Brokerages Anticipate Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Workiva reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.99. 361,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,974. Workiva has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

