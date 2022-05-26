Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 490,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

