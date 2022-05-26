Brokerages Expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AerSale’s earnings. AerSale posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AerSale will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AerSale.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.31. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 595,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 89,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,671. The stock has a market cap of $714.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. AerSale has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $24.20.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

