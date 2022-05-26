Brokerages Expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Blade Air Mobility reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

BLDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. 39,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,888. The company has a market cap of $494.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 13.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 192,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

