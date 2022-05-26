Brokerages Expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

BASE stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,259. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

