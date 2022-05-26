Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) to post $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $134.08 on Thursday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $130.43 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.