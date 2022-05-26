Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.33. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.60. 3,062,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,060. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average is $92.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.