Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.71. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.45. 935,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.07. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

