Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post $1.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. LKQ reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.84. 37,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,193. LKQ has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 6.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 550,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LKQ by 75.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 46,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 87.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

